(WOWK) – It has been a cool start to 2024 in Appalachia and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that snow will move in this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

A low-pressure system will push the region bringing in mostly rain showers starting Friday night, but we will see chances for mixed precipitation and snow leading into Saturday. Look at the slideshow below to see when it moves through your neighborhood.

The heaviest precipitation will fall Saturday morning. We will see mostly rain in the low lands. Some areas of southeastern Ohio will see mixed precipitation and snow showers. Eastern edges of Nicholas and Fayette counties will have the best chance for accumulating snow.

Predictor Model Snow Totals Predictor Model Rain Totals

Minor travel impacts are likely over West Virginia mountains Saturday. Eastern Kentucky and western parts of West Virginia will see moments of moderate to heavy rain, but current models show no accumulating snow. Southeastern Ohio could see snow showers Saturday morning, but with above freezing ground temperatures the snow is not expected to stick to the roads.

With rain expected Saturday evening most of the snow will melt. Watch for slick spots on the roads Sunday morning due to a possible refreeze.

More light rain and snow showers will slide through Sunday morning, but no major impacts are expected.

