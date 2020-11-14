Weekend turns windy on Sunday

(WOWK) – Some rain is on the way to the region for the weekend but it’s not a total washout. The StormTracker 13 forecast calls for a dry day Saturday which is great news for the college football games going on at Marshall and at WVU. On Sunday, the day starts with rain and wind.
A strong area of low pressure will slide across the Great Lakes and bring our region the potential of 40 mph wind gusts early Sunday with those gusts dropping off in the afternoon back below 20 mph.
Highs will run in the 60s on the weekend with temperatures falling sharply by the middle of the week with highs only in the 40s. The normal high is in the upper 50s.
