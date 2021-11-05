Weekend weather a bit warmer

(WOWK) — After a recent string of much cooler than normal days and nights, temperatures are going to warm a little over the next several days. Normal highs run in the low 60s during this time in November. Highs get back closer to those marks this weekend.

Morning temperatures have been below freezing most of the past week, and will finally get back to and above normal by Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, anyone going to high school football games will have nice weather but it will be cold. Temps will run in the 40s through much of the games.

WVU fans have some great weather in store. Temperatures will run in the 50s through the game with dry conditions.

WVU Football Forecast

The only other game that will be played in the region on the collegiate level is UK hosting Tennessee. The weather looks fantastic in Lexington.

UK Football Forecast

The next chance for any real rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning. Timing may change a little on the actual arrival of the next cold front but it will be generally late Thursday or some time Friday.

Predictor model output for next Thursday night – Friday morning

Looking past that front and beyond next weekend, a large bubble of cold air will move in for the middle days of the month of November.

Temperature outlook for Nov 13-19

While model output is very tentative at long range, there are signals that much colder air is on the way around November 15 as seen below.

GFS Model temperature output for Monday, November 15

