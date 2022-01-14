Weekend Winter Storm: The latest snowfall totals and impacts for your town!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A winter storm is approaching the region, but some of us will be seeing much less snowfall than others.

The well-known ‘warm wedge’ – a shallow layer of warm air off of the Appalachian Mountains – will be making itself known Sunday, as snow over the Appalachians will fall as rain and light freezing rain over much of the region Sunday afternoon into the evening hours for much of the lowlands in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

The warm wedge shows up well on Predictor below, which shows the warmer air switching the snow over the Appalachians to rain for a good period of time Sunday before we switch back over to snow Sunday night into Monday. Mixed precipitation and perhaps even some rain showers will move into the region during the late morning and early afternoon. By the evening though, we’ll see the mixed precipitation switch back over to snow, which will last through the morning Monday.

So how much snow are we looking at? Here’s our snowfall map:

A few towns:

2-4″ – Charleston, Madison, Logan, Williamson, Pikeville, Inez, Spencer, Clay, Ripley, Grantsville, Hamlin, Delbarton, Danville, Clendenin, Hurricane, Prestonsburg, Winfield

– Charleston, Madison, Logan, Williamson, Pikeville, Inez, Spencer, Clay, Ripley, Grantsville, Hamlin, Delbarton, Danville, Clendenin, Hurricane, Prestonsburg, Winfield 3-5″ – Point Pleasant, Huntington, Fallsburg, Paintsville, Grayson, Ravenswood, Parkersburg, Summersville, Sutton, Ashland

– Point Pleasant, Huntington, Fallsburg, Paintsville, Grayson, Ravenswood, Parkersburg, Summersville, Sutton, Ashland 4-7″ – Portsmouth, Argillite, Vanceburg, Ironton, Rutland, Athens, Richwood, Craigsville, Webster Springs, Jackson, Piketon, Waverly

Travel won’t be affected severely until the middle to later part of the afternoon, with dangerous driving conditions expected Sunday night into early Monday morning with the complete shift to snow.

We’ll have snow squalls throughout the day on Monday, which could lightly add to those totals, as well.