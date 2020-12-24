‘We’ll be ready’: ODOT monitoring roads for winter weather

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says crews are ready for potential winter weather starting Christmas Eve going into Christmas.

They say Crews are monitoring State and U.S. routes in Southern Ohio to prepare for when the snow starts to fall. Across most of the region, the storm is expected to begin as rain, and accumulations can reach as much as four to five inches, or even higher in eastern counties. With snow, some southeastern Ohio counties could see around seven inches, according to the ODOT.

Whatever comes our way, we’ll be ready. Ohio Department of Transportation

The ODOT says pavement temperatures are above freezing for now, but will steadily drop during the evening hours. Crews will be out plowing and treating roads this evening and will continue their efforts into the morning as needed.

Drivers are advised to watch the snow and ice on overpasses and bridges. The ODOT is advising anyone who does not need to travel to stay home, and for those who do, they ask drivers to give their crews plenty of room to work.