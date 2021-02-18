West Side neighbors help each other through snowy mess

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Blankets of snow covered much of Kanawha County on Thursday morning, making it tricky to travel on roads.

But for essential workers, heading into work wasn’t a choice.

“I’ve been there every single day. It’s essential that we do our work,” said Jongie, an essential worker who lives in Charleston.

To get there, snow had to be shoveled, and cars had to be brushed clear. But in one West Side community, even in the worst snow conditions, it’s the neighborly thing to do to help each other out.

Like Mark Johnson. He was out making sure his wife—who is a caregiver—was able to get out of their driveway safely.

“I knew I had to do It,” said Johnson. “Because that’s how much you care about someone. Your wife, your spouse, family members, or just those walking up and down the street.”

And those brave enough to walk down the street in the snowy mess were much safer thanks to neighbors surrounding them.

“We try to work together, the neighbors that live here. There aren’t a lot of young folks here.”

“Somebody has to do It,” said Mrs. Johnson, Mark Johnson’s wife. “There’s a lot of elderly people here.”

It’s just one of the ways Johnson says he and his neighbors can make a difference in their community.

