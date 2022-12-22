CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—All 55 West Virginia are now under a State of Emergency as the region braces for severe winter weather.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared the State of Emergency on Thursday morning as heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.

Gov. Justice also issued an updated proclamation saying that public employees will now get Friday, Dec. 23 off as a full-day state holiday. Emergency response public employees were not included in this proclamation.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so on this holiday weekend, make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones.”

For the latest on the upcoming storm, check out StormTracker 13’s alert page.