UPDATE (10:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28): The toll plaza in Sharon has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Highways.

A mudslide in the southbound lanes near the 86 mile-marker is blocking one lane of traffic, the WVDOH says. Crews on the way the clean it up.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A West Virginia Turnpike toll plaza is shut down in the Sharon area after heavy rains in Eastern Kanawha County on Monday.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says Cabin Creek Rd. is shut down at the WV Turnpike entrance and exit ramps.

The WV 511 map shows Cabin Creek Rd. backed up as drivers are diverted away from the turnpike.

The region saw flash flooding Monday morning, and many roadways throughout the county are impassable.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.