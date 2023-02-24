WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — What IS it? That was the question a lot of people in western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia asked themselves (and other people) Thursday night into Friday after they found cars and other items outside coated in dust.

People were quick to share pictures and videos of the coatings on Facebook and other social media platforms. Some of the video showed particles falling prior to landing on a variety of surfaces, although people overwhelmingly chose to share images of their coated cars.

(Duke Elsey)

Conversations about the dust and speculations about what it was seemed to appear all over the place.

We reached out to Scott Bachmeier with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) which blogged about blowing dust in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Bachmeier said that meteorologists were tracking the dust layer as it moved from the Great Plains over West Virginia. Bachmeier said “it’s all but certain that this dust layer eventually moved across the DC area a few hours later.”