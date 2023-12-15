(WOWK) – We have already seen some snow flurries this winter, but what are our chances to see a white Christmas this year. Look below to see historical weather data for Christmas day in our region.

From the National Weather Service

Historically southeastern Ohio and most of the mountain state have a 10-25% chance for an inch of snow to be on the ground on December 25th. You can expect to see better chances over higher elevations and further east. Eastern Kentucky and the Huntington area historically have less than a 10% for a white Christmas.

On average Charleston only sees a white Christmas 14% of the time. High temperatures tend to be in the mid 40s with morning lows a few degrees below freezing in the upper 20s. The warmest Christmas in Charleston was in 1982 with a high temperature of 76 degrees, and the coldest Christmas occurred the following year in 1983 with an afternoon high of 5 degrees.

On average highs on Christmas day are in the low to mid 40s, with morning lows in the 20s. Snowshoe has the best chance for a white Christmas in West Virginia. The coldest Christmas was in 1983, and the warmest occurred the year prior.

An early look at weather models shows that temperatures are trending slightly warmer than normal this year, but it is still too early to completely rule out a chance for a white Christmas this year.

