What spring? Summer gets here immediately

(WOWK) — The first 16 days of May featured one day in the 80s and only 4 days at or near normal in our area. Overall it was a cool start to the month.

Temperatures in Charleston May 1 – 16

With Tuesday being just 4 degrees above normal, the region basically snaps into Summer starting Wednesday and really takes off into mid-summer temperature mode starting Thursday.

Temperature trends ahead

The driver of this weather pattern is a large area of high pressure over the east coast that is actually spreading a little back toward the west.

Weather pattern this week

The influence of high pressure is to cause sinking, drying, warming air. The best place to see showers in this setup in on the edges of the high pressure center, which is not in this region. The so-called “ring of fire” is placed farther west than our region this time so we look to remain dry overall for several days.

Ring of fire setup means heat and dry weather

Dry ground and high pressure combined with no major shift in the overall flow of the weather patterns means heat can continue to dominate, not only this week, but into next week.

The wettest of the weather models do show at least some shower chances on Sunday and Monday, leading to the image below in terms of projected rainfall. You can see the pronounced amounts of rainfall west of our region thanks to the edge of the high which is moving slowly to the west.

Model based projected rainfall through Monday

