(WOWK) – The summer months are upon us in Appalachia which means we need to be prepared for summertime weather hazards. The most common weather hazard in our region is lightning. Here’s how you can protect yourself and your home if severe weather strikes.

According to the Insurance Information Institute there were 62,189 lightning related insurance claims in 2022 totaling to $950 million in damages. That may sound incredibly high but comparing it to the 124,010,992 households in the U. S. your house getting stuck by lightning is a once in a hundred-year occurrence.

For more information on lightning insurance claims click here.

Lightning dangers –

Fire risk – Due to the intense heat of a lightning bolt any flammable object that gets struck or has lightning pass through it could ignite and start a fire. Lightning induced fires are most commonly started in the attic but could also occur do to wires shorting after the blast.

Power surge – The sudden surge of electricity could cause plugged in electronic devices to short circuit. Most surge protectors are not built to withstand light strikes.

Shockwave – The immediate area for the strike could be physically damaged from the shockwave (refered to as thunder) that occurs immediately after the strike. This damage is most likely to be at the highest point of your home such as a chimney.

What to do if you home is struck by lightning –

Immediately Call the fire department. Fire is the most common damage from lightning strikes.

After the storm call an electrician. Some of your home’s electrical system may have been damaged.

Lightning Safety Council member Chris Vagasky says that “When is lightning in the area, inside your home is one of the safest places you can be. You can work with certified lightning protection installers to add lightning rods and surge protection to your home to make it safer.” Chris follows up with “If your home is struck by lightning, get your family to another safe place and call the fire department to have them inspect for any damage or fire.”

For more information on how to protect you and your home click here!

