CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Fish and Wildlife announced that this weekend, from June 11-12, you won’t need a license to fish!

This is part of a state effort to get new or returning anglers out on the water and enjoy the wildlife that West Virginia has to offer.

The DNR website has a fishing map of West Virginia’s lakes and streams if you’re looking for a place to fish during the event.