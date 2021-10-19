Where are the fall colors?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A lot of folks are asking why the fall colors haven’t popped up yet with it being so late into the season.

The primary reason for the late start is how warm it has been over the last few weeks, with a historically warm start to October and a warm September to go along with that. In addition, September was a pretty dry month for much of West Virginia. Though we are near normal to perhaps slightly above normal in terms of rainfall for October, we’ve been below normal by a few inches of rainfall for most of the year, so the combination of temperature in rainfall has had a large effect on the leaves.

Satellite captures the color of the fall leaves over the mountains of WV in the blue area.

With all of this being considered, it will likely be the beginning of November before we see the leaves near peak in the lowlands. We’ll start to be getting to near peak in the hills of Kentucky and the hills along I-79 over the course of the next few days, with peak conditions above 3,000 feet likely lasting through the weekend.

This is the estimated fall foliage map today. Peak leaves are in red.