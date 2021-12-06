Wild rollercoaster ride of temperatures over the next week

(WOWK) — After a morning of strong winds and heavy rains, things are set to dry out Monday night. Temperatures will drop off dramatically, hitting the 20s heading into Tuesday but will bounce back well into the 60s by the end of the week.

Predictor model output for morning temperatures Tuesday

The next weather maker comes along late Tuesday into Wednesday with some light snow falling and perhaps sticking in some areas. See the projected ideas of where and when snow will fly late Tuesday into Wednesday below:

Road conditions early Wednesday may be a little snowy in some of the mountain counties to the east or in parts of Southeast Ohio but overall things will be warming up into the 40s and any morning snow will melt quickly in the afternoon.

Predictor model output for snow

By Friday we can see a few scattered showers with temperatures warming back up sharply. Look for highs in the mid 60s that day.

Predictor model output for Friday morning

Saturday we should see gusty showers kick back in once again but not before the highs jump back up to about 70 degrees.

By Sunday we should see some rain mixing with wet snow so be sure to keep up to date with the info on all of these changes as systems continue to evolve. Download and use the StormTracker 13 app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

