Wild weather changes will bring rain Thursday and bitter cold Friday

(WOWK) – 70s are nice but Mother Nature doesn’t like to be extra nice this time of year. We’ve got an abrupt change from warm to cold in the next two days.

Thursday will bring the winds of change, literally. Through the morning through the midday the wind will be out of the southwest ahead of the cold front and then switching to the west after the rain passes by.

The rain is not expected to be particularly heavy but it will help usher in the colder air. Wind gusts will be in the range of 20-40mph…the highest of those in the mountains of West Virginia by the early afternoon.

Here’s a look at the high temperatures Thursday through Saturday:

We are expected a cold week, next week, for the Thanksgiving holiday time period.