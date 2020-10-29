Wild Wednesday of weather: Hurricane slams the South, thundersnow hammers the Plains

(WOWK) Weather has been extreme in some parts of the nation Wednesday as separate weather systems made life inconvenient if not tough for people in the path of storms.

In Louisiana, Hurricane Zeta made landfall around 5p.m. Eastern along the Gulf Coast. Wind gusts of 110 mph were clocked as the storm’s center crossed the shoreline.

Now the storm will weaken but still cause wind damage and flooding well inland across the southeast and even into the Piedmont and the Mid Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Warnings extend from Mobile, Alabama all the way north to south-central Virginia for Thursday night and much of Friday

There are some flood watches even out for West Virginia including parts of our viewing area.

Flash Flood and Flood watches posted for Thursday and Friday across the United States

Meanwhile, a large area of low pressure has grabbed unseasonably cold air and caused major snow across the Texas Panhandle as seen in the VIPIR Real Time Radar loop below.

In fact there was even cloud to ground lightning detected in Texas, meaning this was thundersnow, which usually produces extremely heavy rates of snowfall. Driving has been treacherous in those areas of Texas where as much as 6 to 8 inches of blowing snow is possible with gusts up to 40 mph. This system is entirely different and not related to the hurricane.

Snow update from Stinnett TX. https://t.co/88gkA1JUE6 — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) October 29, 2020

Temperatures are expected to cool down back into the 50s in the WOWK area for Friday but a new cold front on Sunday will also likely cause some strong winds and drop the temperatures another notch or two for Monday with highs only in the mid 40s.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.