Will a Texas-sized snowstorm cause tricky travel in our neck of the woods?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, TX (WOWK) – It has been a rather impressive day of winter weather across the southern U.S!

Many communities in Texas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi have recorded several inches of snow Sunday night as the result of a strong southern storm system!

Here’s an estimated look at how much snow fell across parts of Texas and Louisiana Sunday night. Some estimated totals exceeded six inches!

Will this storm system cause any problems in our neck of the woods? Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has a look in tonight’s forecast!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS