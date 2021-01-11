Will a Texas-sized snowstorm cause tricky travel in our neck of the woods?

SAN ANGELO, TX (WOWK) – It has been a rather impressive day of winter weather across the southern U.S!

Many communities in Texas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi have recorded several inches of snow Sunday night as the result of a strong southern storm system!

Here’s an estimated look at how much snow fell across parts of Texas and Louisiana Sunday night. Some estimated totals exceeded six inches!

Will this storm system cause any problems in our neck of the woods? Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has a look in tonight’s forecast!

