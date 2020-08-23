Will Gulf Coast tropical woes impact the tri-state?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All eyes have been on two named tropical systems that will encroach on the U.S. mainland over the next couple of days, as Marco and Laura continue their voyages across open water.

Will either of them cause any issues in our area?

Marco is not expected to cause problems for our area.

Marco is not expected to cause problems for our region. It’s expected at this point to make landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm or a weak hurricane, but will drop torrential rains and cause storm surge. Landfall is expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Once Marco makes landfall, the system is expected to head west into inland Texas, where it will dump rain in places like Houston before dissipating.

Laura, on the other hand, will like drop some decent rainfall in our region

Laura is a different story however. The storm is expected to make landfall at this point as a category two hurricane generally somewhere in southeast Texas or Louisiana late Wednesday or into early Thursday. However, this storm will head more north versus the western track that Marco is taking once making landfall.

This northern track will likely take it up the Mississippi River and into the Ohio River area by late Thursday and into early Friday.

The remnants of Laura will make their way into our region Thursday night into Friday

A cold front will more than likely take the remnants of Laura and then usher the storm east into our region by Friday. Though fine tuning certainly will be done between now and Friday, it looks like Friday will be a dreary day in the tri-state, with off and on rain showers and cloudy conditions expected – a good day to stay inside and take it easy.

The timing of a cold front pushing the remnants of Laura toward us will ultimately determine

As far as rainfall is concerned, it’s too early to make a call on how much rain we can expect, but in general, I would expect some decent rainfall. The exact track of the remnants of Laura will be determined by how quickly that cold front interacts with it and pushes it east – this will determine whether the center of circulation moves to our north, over us, or to our south. This will, in turn, determine how significant, our rainfall will be.

We will continue to keep you updated in the coming days in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!

