Will Hurricane Sally cause problems in the tri-state?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There has been a lot of chatter about Hurricane Sally, and good reason!

The category 1 storm is expected to make landfall during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday and will bring torrential rainfall, storm surge, and wind gusts up to around 100 mph to the Mississippi/Alabama coastline, including places like Mobile, AL.

Perhaps the biggest concern with this storm is how slow it is moving. As of Tuesday morning, Sally was only moving at 2 mph. The average person walks faster than that!

This means that extremely heavy rainfall will be likely across the deep south and along its direct path, including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, western Florida, and the Carolinas. We could see rainfall totals in isolated locations down there approach two feet, which will no doubt cause some serious flooding.

Notice in the latest path forecast that the storm is going to head more easterly than northerly? That’s due to a strong cold front that’s racing toward our region. If the cold front was moving slower and Sally was moving quicker, we would in all likelihood see some heavy rainfall from Sandy, which last week appeared to be a possibility.

A strong cold front will give the remnants of #sally the 'boot' in the tri-state Wednesday night, which will keep her from causing too many problems in our region. #wvwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/NPbjtdWthB — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) September 15, 2020

However, that cold front is going to give Sally ‘the boot’ and push it away from us and keep it in the Carolinas as the cold front passes through our region. As a result, instead of heavy rain, we’ll see just clouds Thursday and Friday with an occasional light shower. It will certainly be cooler as a result, with highs in the 70s on Thursday and likely in the 60s on Friday.

