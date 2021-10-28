Wind and rain: Main weather acts heading into the weekend

(WOWK) — As a new area of low pressure moves from the middle portion of the nation toward the WOWK-TV area, the wind intensifies over the higher terrain areas in West Virginia.

Actual wind speeds as of 7 p.m. Thursday

Looking ahead overnight, gusts could top 35 mph in some areas of the high terrain. See the slideshow below for projected wind gust speeds.

Once the wind dies down Friday, more rounds of rain continue until the middle portion of the day Sunday. Weather models vary on how much rain we can see. The official NWS rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the timeframe of Thursday through Sunday shows most of the WOWK-TV area with an inch to an inch and a quarter with a maximum of 2″-3″ of rain in the high mountains and Eastern Panhandle.

WPC rainfall forecast Thursday through Sunday

Meanwhile the American GFS model does put out more rain across the area for the same time frame with more than 2 inches of rain over more of us. It is safe to say that 1″- 2″ of rain is possible across this time frame nearly anywhere in the viewing area with the exception of southeast Kentucky where we expect the low end of that scale or less.

In terms of flood risk, the excessive rain forecast for Friday shows a marginal risk of too much rain in the dark green areas shown below and the slight risk category (2 out of 4) in the yellow zone which includes the Eastern Panhandle.

Excessive rain outlook for Friday

Area high school football games should see more showers on and off. Temperatures will be in the 50s for area games. Take a poncho to keep dry and a towel to wipe off bleachers.

College football games at home this weekend in the region include WVU at home against Iowa State. Plan on at least a few light, passing showers with temperatures in the 50s. Kickoff is 2 p.m. in Morgantown.

Marshall plays at home, taking on Florida International University. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. with a similar situation: light showers possible if not likely with 50s.

Kentucky and Ohio University are on the road, but Ohio State rounds out the games of local interest with a small chance for a shower as they host Penn State with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Columbus. Temperatures will hover in the low 50s.

