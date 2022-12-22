(WOWK) – Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will move in early tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for sections of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe in the cold.

Wind chill is proportional to both wind speed and temperature. As the temperature gets colder the high winds will have a stronger effect on the wind chill. With single digit morning lows tomorrow, it will easily feel like we are below zero on Friday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict wind gusts well above 20 mph throughout the day with 30-40 mph gusts possible over the mountains.

Wind Chill Safety Tips

The best way to protect yourself from cold temperatures and wind chills is to simply not go outside and wait it out. Unfortunately, this is not always an option. If you must go outside always dress in layers, and cover as much as possible. If wind chill is 25 degrees below zero it will only take 15 minutes before you start to suffer from frostbite and hypothermia. Stay safe in the freezing temperatures.

