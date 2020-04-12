Wind is primary risk for damage during and after storms Sunday night and Monday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wind from individual storms and wind from the overall weather pattern are the potential hazards for potential damage late Easter Sunday night and much of Monday, April 13, 2020.

High Wind Advisories have been issued which are for the overall weather pattern. High Wind Warnings are out for the higher elevations of West Virginia. The Advisory area can see gusts topping 50 miles per hour while the Warning area can see gusts as strong as 60 miles per hour. You can see county-by-county weather information here for the advisories and warnings.

Predictor wind gust output for Monday morning

The overall wind is due to the pressure differences created by a large low pressure center moving into the Great Lakes from the Deep South over the course of Sunday and Monday. That low juxstaposed with high pressure on either side of it is driving these winds.

Surface map, radar and satellite 5 p.m. April 12, 2020

Meanwhile particular storms are also capable of producing strong wind gusts but the risk for severe storms is still there thanks to a decent risk for damaging winds and a tornado risk that is low but not zero.

Predictor model output for 1:05am Monday shows the strongest storms moving east across southern, West Virginia.

The region is split between categories 1 and 2 on the scale of 5 when it comes to severe storm risk by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Of more use is looking at the top risk individually which is the risk for damaging wind. There’s a 15 percent chance anywhere within 25 miles of your spot in the yellow zone shown below could see a damaging wind gust which is described as 58 miles per hour or greater.

Wind damage risk for Sunday night through 8 a.m. Monday per SPC

Because the storms are set to happen at night, you should always have multiple ways to get a warning. One way is through the StormTracker 13 app. It’s free and you can download it here. Just enable location services and go into the SafTNet Alerts section and enable the alerts and leave your phone volume up tonight. We also have all of the power companies outage pages in this app.

Have multiple ways to get a storm alert

Many modern phones receive alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alert system from the government. If you have disabled that feature, please re-enable it. Also leave your phone volume up or on and don’t leave your phone in “Do Not Disturb” mode. Finally a NOAA Weather Radio can be bought at many retailers or online. You can program in your county code and the radio will sit silent until there are warnings but it will wake you with a loud alarm in the middle of the night if warnings are issued for your area.