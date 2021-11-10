Winds of change will blow sharply Thursday and Friday

(WOWK) — Thursday may be a warm day, but by the evening the big temperature slide is underway and things will run much colder than normal by the weekend.

A sharp cold front will pass through Thursday night, but even ahead of the showers the front will bring, we will have some strong wind gusts up above 20 mph.

Wind gust model output for Thursday night

The winds will continue to blow strongly on Friday even without any rain in the forecast for the day. Loose yard decorations and any other items such as trash can lids should be secured so they don’t blow off your property.

Wind gust model output for Friday night

While early GFS model output for Monday had called for some significant snow, subsequent runs of data and also the European model do not support the idea of a lot of snow. There may be a rain/snow mix briefly but overall the cold temperatures will be the main thing to cope with Monday morning as people go back to work and back to school.

