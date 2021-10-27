Windy and rainy conditions set to return to the area Thursday

(WOWK) — Strong wind gusts and heavy rain at times are coming back to the region starting later Thursday afternoon. An area of low pressure will move into the region and stall from late Thursday until early Sunday causing rainy conditions.

The initial rain should get into the southern coalfields of Kentucky late Thursday afternoon and spread north through the evening. Some lightning is possible as seen on Lightning Predictor below.

Lightning Predictor for Thursday evening – isolated lightning possible – will lift northward

Once the initial surge of showers moves north, the low pressure center will sit over the region Friday and Saturday before moving northeast Sunday. See slideshow below for timing and placement of showers as seen on Predictor:

Thursday night as the surface pressure drops, the winds will intensify, gusting from 20 mph west to 40 mph on the highest hilltops east.

Predictor model guidance on wind gust speeds Thursday night

With the prolonged rain that spins across the area again and again from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, the anticipated amounts of rainfall shown on the weather models is generally below 2 inches for the western slopes of the mountains to the west. In the high terrain we could see more than 2 inches of rain.

Getting around could be a little slower at times with the wind and the heavy downpours on occasion. Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the storms. It’s free and you can download it right here.

