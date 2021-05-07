Windy weekend on top of some showers

(WOWK) — The weekend of May 8-9 should feature some stout breezes even before dealing with any showers. A fairly strong area of low pressure is anticipated to move into the region Sunday, acting as a player to drive strong winds across the region.

Saturday should feature wind gusts mainly around 20 mph. That’s similar to the winds on Friday in the area. However, Sunday should feature some stronger winds, possibly topping 30 mph.

Model output of wind gusts Sunday afternoon in mph. Models can be higher than actual gusts

If winds do top 30 mph we could see loose yard objects get tossed around and also drivers should leave space around high profile vehicles that can be swayed by the wind like large trucks.

