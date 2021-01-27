Winter advisories and warnings in the region overnight for snow

(WOWK) – Snow will fly overnight leaving roads slick in many areas Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for a large portion of the region for the night time hours into Thursday morning.

Advisories and Warnings for snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Snow will move through rapidly and the higher amounts are anticipated in the southern counties of West Virginia and Kentucky.

Snow forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Snow intensity will be at it’s peak after 10 p.m. Wednesday until about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Predictor model output for what the radar will look like at 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Blue = snow.

Treated roads should respond well to salt or other melting agents meaning those roads will be wet to slushy in the morning but many other untreated roads could have snow or ice cover on them for a few hours early Thursday.

Predictor road temperature forecast for 6:00 a.m. Thursday

Overall this is a fast moving event that takes place while many people will be sleeping but Thursday morning drivers should leave extra time to reach their destinations safely.

