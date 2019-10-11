Winter Handbook: Accumulated Snow

Accumulated snow estimate product from October 9, 2019 storm in the Plains

(WOWK) – While the Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar can show you where the snow or rain is falling and how heavy the precipitation is, we also have ways of showing you how much snow has fallen and where.

Years of scientific work and continual improvements in radar algorithms from our partners at Baron Weather Services has given us the most accurate real-time data on how much snow has accumulated in a given area.

Many factors are taken into account from ground and air temperatures to rate of snow as it falls to melting. The final product shows you the most accurate snow estimates in several different increments from an hour to a full day.

Look for our Snow Total Estimate products during winter storms on WOWK 13 News.