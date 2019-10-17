Winter Handbook: Emergency Supplies

(WOWK) – When a major storm comes, you’re in your home, what do you need?

Car winter survival checklist from NWS



Home winter survival food checklist

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones during severe weather is to plan ahead, be prepared and be aware. When severe weather approaches it is too late to plan what you should have in your safety kit.

The National Weather Service suggests you keep a disaster kit in your designated shelter and consider having a smaller version in a backpack if you need to evacuate.

Every year, you should make sure that your severe weather safety kit is updated and ready to go. Make sure that food and prescriptions are not expired. Check to make sure clothes and shoes fit (especially for growing children). If your family has special or medical needs, make sure you have all items that could be needed.

Storm emergency supplies from NWS

Winter Weather Kit

Items in your kit should include, but are not limited to:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm

Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.

Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

First Aid Kit

Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes

2-inch and 4-inch sterile gauze pads

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Triangular bandages

Scissors & Tweezers

2-inch and 3-inch sterile roll bandages

Water-less alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Antiseptic Wipes

Petroleum Jelly or other lubricant

Latex Gloves

Anti-bacterial Ointment

Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Antacid (for upset stomach)

Cold pack

Vehicle Emergency Kit