Winter Handbook: Emergency Supplies

(WOWK) – When a major storm comes, you’re in your home, what do you need?
The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones during severe weather is to plan ahead, be prepared and be aware. When severe weather approaches it is too late to plan what you should have in your safety kit.
The National Weather Service suggests you keep a disaster kit in your designated shelter and consider having a smaller version in a backpack if you need to evacuate.
Every year, you should make sure that your severe weather safety kit is updated and ready to go. Make sure that food and prescriptions are not expired. Check to make sure clothes and shoes fit (especially for growing children). If your family has special or medical needs, make sure you have all items that could be needed.
Winter Weather Kit
Items in your kit should include, but are not limited to:
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
- Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
- Extra prescription medicine
- Baby items such as diapers and formula
- First-aid supplies
- Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
- Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
- Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
- Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
- Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space
- Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
- Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.
First Aid Kit
- Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes
- 2-inch and 4-inch sterile gauze pads
- Hypoallergenic adhesive tape
- Triangular bandages
- Scissors & Tweezers
- 2-inch and 3-inch sterile roll bandages
- Water-less alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Antiseptic Wipes
- Petroleum Jelly or other lubricant
- Latex Gloves
- Anti-bacterial Ointment
- Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever
- Antacid (for upset stomach)
- Cold pack
Vehicle Emergency Kit
- Mobile phone, charger, batteries
- Blankets/sleeping bags
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Knife
- High-calorie, non-perishable food
- Extra clothing to keep dry
- Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels
- Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water
- Sack of sand or cat litter for traction
- Shovel
- Windshield scraper and brush
- Tool kit
- Tow rope
- Battery booster cables
- Water container
- Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.
- Compass and road maps, don’t depend on mobile devices with limited battery life