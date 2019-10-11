Winter Handbook: Road Conditions

Sample of road conditions from October 9, 2019 snow storm in the Plains

(WOWK) – When you want to know whether the roads are snow or ice or just rain covered, Stormtracker 13 has you covered.

Our exclusive Road Conditions product in our Stormtracker 13 Vipir system shows you an easy to understand display with real time road conditions.

You’ll be seeing this map many times over the winter.

The product is generated by our partners at Baron Weather Services and fed to us instantaneously and uses a blend of real world observations, radar, satellite, temperatures and model information so you know whether the road is just wet or maybe even snow covered.

Look for our Road Conditions product on WOWK 13 News during the winter driving season.