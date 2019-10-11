Winter Handbook: Snow and Ice Removal Facts and Figures

(WOWK) – When roads get icy or we expect snow cover, you can be assured city and state snow removal crews in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio are ready to go.

WV DOT snow plow working to keep roads clear of snow – from WVDOT Twitter Account

Statistics from the 2017-2018 season in West Virginia alone show how much money and effort the state puts in to keeping roads open so you can travel and continue with your daily routines.

The West Virginia 2017-2018 snow and ice removal budge was $60,493,865

There were 2,400 employees dedicated to snow and ice removal and approximately 1,200 vehicles associated with the task.

Three main products were used besides using scraping blades on the road surface:

Sodium Chloride is typically mixed with rock, cinders, or sand and used to melt existing snow and ice on paved surfaces. Salt cannot be used on surface treated, gravel, or dirt roads. Salt works best in temperatures above 20 degrees.

Calcium Chloride is a liquid de-icer used in extreme conditions and in lower temperatures to melt ice and snow.

Brine is a mixture of salt and water. The solution is used as an anti-icing agent. Brine is sprayed on pavements before snow falls to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the roadway.

In Ohio each county has a three tiered system of alerting drivers as follows:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be icy.

Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Ohio DOT snow plow clearing roads in the Buckeye State – from ODOT Twitter account

In Kentucky, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s vehicle and equipment fleet includes 1,015 snowplows. In addition, the cabinet can call on 430 contracted snowplow trucks to assist with snow and ice removal. The commonwealth spent more than $56 million dollars in snow and ice removal in 2018.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews battling the snow to keep roads open – from KYTC

Each state has their own priority system of which roads get treated and how often but of course the main interstates will receive the most attention.

StormTracker 13 will continue to provide the most accurate local snow forecasts as the great crews from our three states work to keep your roads open and safe during the winter months.