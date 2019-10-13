Winter Handbook: Winter Emergency Supplies

(WOWK) – Winter can be a harsh season, requiring extra safety supplies or even just supplies for comfort when winter storms hit.

The National Weather Service provides us with this information regarding supplies you should keep on hand during the winter months.

The National Weather Service advises you to prepare a readiness kit to prepare for winter storms.

You should have available:

A flashlight and extra batteries.

Battery-powered NOAA weather radio and portable radio to receive emergency information. These may be your only links to the outside.

Extra food and water. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best.

Extra medicine and baby items.

First aid supplies.

Heating fuel. Fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a severe winter storm.

Emergency heating source, such as a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc. Learn to use properly to prevent a fire, and be sure to have proper ventilation.

Fire extinguisher and smoke detector. Test your units regularly to ensure they are working properly.

In cars and trucks, plan your travel and check the latest weather reports to avoid the storm! Fully check and winterize your vehicle before the winter season begins.

When you travel on the road, carry a winter storm survival kit including the following items:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

A large empty can and plastic cover with tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes

A can, candles and water-proof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand (or cat litter)

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Booster cables

Water container

Compass and road maps.

Keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Try not to travel alone, and be sure to let someone know your travel plans – your timetable and route.

It may sound like overkill to some to have this much material on hand, but nobody who ever gets caught in a bad winter storm complains they were too safe or too comfortable. And remember the time to prepare is before the storms hit!

