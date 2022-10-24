(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022- 2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Farmer’s Almanac 2022-23 Winter Outlook

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter for Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio with above normal precipitation. The Ohio River Valley will tend to see more mixed precipitation with northern parts seeing snow fall. December will be slightly cooler than normal with around average precipitation. January will be the coldest month with several blasts of cold arctic air, and the most storm activity. Milder conditions will move in for February.

Let’s see how the almanac compares to Winter outlook issued by NOAA.

NOAA Winter 2022-2023 Precipitation Outlook

NOAA and the Farmer’s Almanac are in agreement with predicting slightly more precipitation for the Ohio River Valley. The almanac and NOAA are in slight disagreement with precipitation amounts for southern parts of West Virginia, and the Appalachians.

NOAA Winter 2022-2023 temperature outlook

The farmer’s Almanac and NOAA are in disagree with our winter temperatures. NOAA has most of our area seeing equal chances for normal, above or below average temperatures, while the almanac predicts below normal temperatures.

Both the Farmer’s Almanac and NOAA are resources to get a general idea what to expect, but each winter storm should be taken on a case-by-case basis in terms of preparation. One way to be ahead of the storms is to get the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link provided directly below.