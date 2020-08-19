Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s still summer but the winter predictions are under way with the Old Farmer’s Almanac issuing their winter prediction for the coming cold season.

Old Farmer’s Almanac prediction for winter 2020-2021

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is based in New Hampshire and claims to use a blend of solar activity, climatology and meteorology in issuing their winter forecasts.

Cutting to the chase, for the WOWK viewing area, the call is for below normal snowfall and precipitation overall and much warmer temperatures than normal with a few cold snaps.

Meanwhile, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center currently shows the following:

There’s a 33 percent chance that temperatures will be warmer than normal in our area.

The current call for precipitation shows a 33 percent chance that there will be more precipitation than normal.

“If we have trends of warmer than normal temperatures, that may mean we see more rain than snow, but sometimes that means a mixed batch of precipitation in winter instead of just snow,” said StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

Normal snowfall for the area is just shy of 30 inches for the season in Charleston and close to 20 inches in Huntington. Both towns fell well short of those numbers for the 2019-2020 season with Charleston 18.5 inches below normal and Huntington 13.9 inches below normal.

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac is a lot of fun and we’ll see a ton of winter forecasts between now and December 1st, but a lot can happen between now and then when it comes to the forces that influence a winter outcome,” said Adkins.

