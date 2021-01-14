Winter returns with light snow for the weekend

(WOWK) Colder air is on the way for the weekend and along with the cold air will come some snow showers and snow squalls.

Weather models show us that if everything were to stick, that the amounts would range from a dusting to an inch or two from Huntington to Charleston. That’s a fairly wide range although a very low range. Also, the snow will likely melt during the daytime Saturday and Sunday, which the models do not take into account. Below is a look at 3 different models and the ideas of the kind of snow we can see starting late Friday night through Sunday.

In-house BAMS Predictor model snow output through Sunday evening.

GFS Predictor model snow output through Sunday evening.

NAM Predictor model snow output through Sunday evening.

All of the models indicate more snow in the higher terrain areas from Summersville and Webster Springs to the east. We tend to agree with the first model at the top with far less snow between Huntington and Charleston and a few nice inches of snow in the eastern higher terrain areas.

As noted, the daytime highs will be in the mid and upper 30s so most of the snow will melt during the day. But Saturday night watch out for the areas generally east of Charleston for some icy spots thanks to a re-freeze.

Road temperature forecast for early Sunday morning

So unless you live in the high terrain areas east of I-79, we don’t expect very much snow to stick. Just go slow when you run into squalls as they develop on Saturday. Also, as we say in the weather video attached to this story, if somehow you ever do have enough snow to make a 15 foot tall snowman, get us the photos and we’ll show them on TV!

