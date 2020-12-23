Winter Storm Warning alert issued for parts of the tri-state

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County E-911 says an alert for a Winter Storm Warning has been issued beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of three to five inches. The alert affects portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and western West Virginia, including Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Vinton, Greenup, Carter, Wood, Jackson, Morgan, Mason, Boyd, Perry, Pleasants, Washington, Lawrence and Cabell Counties.

Greenup County E-911 says travel could be difficult and hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.