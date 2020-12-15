WINTER STORM WARNING: Storm system brings mixed, messy bag of winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A winter storm system will bring wild weather to the mountains of West Virginia. A wintry mix of ice, sleet, rain and snow to other locations in the lower elevations of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountainous areas of West Virginia with significant snow accumulations.

Latest watches and warnings.

Winter Travel Advisories will be issues for some of the lower elevations for the day on Wednesday with some tricky travel in some spots.

We are expecting things to ramp up just after sunrise. Below is a image gallery of the day with predictor…slide through it for updates.

Here’s a look at the rain totals. Because that will be the dominate feature along 119 and I-64 and I-79 through much of the day!

Rain totals through 11pm Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the freezing rain and sleet accumulations. It’s not much sleet but some icing doesn’t do too well on the power-lines around here.

Slide the bar to see the two images.



But the big thing you want to see…are the snow totals. And here’s what we’re expecting!