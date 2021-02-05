Winter storm watch for parts of West Virginia Saturday night and early Sunday

(WOWK) – A winter storm is expected late Saturday night and early Sunday, bringing as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow to parts of the Mountain State and surrounding areas. A winter storm watch is already in effect for much of the high terrain and those could be raised to winter storm warnings on Saturday, ahead of the arrival of the precipitation.

Below is the first look at possible snow totals and it should be noted that models can and do change and the system could move so be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecasts here with us.

Early Predictor projections for snowfall – model estimates for snow Saturday night/Sunday morning

The storm arrives with a familiar “warm wedge” of rain between areas of snow in the WV Mountains and to the north and west of the Portsmouth, Ohio area.

Predictor model output for Saturday 10 p.m.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the rates of precipitation pick up with gusty thunderstorms possible between the areas of snow in the pre-dawn hours.

Predictor model output for Sunday 3:30 a.m.

There is some instability in the atmosphere so there is a chance for some thunder amid those downpours across the middle part of the viewing area before sunrise Sunday.

Lightning Predictor showing a chance of isolated lightning early Sunday morning

The precipitation passes east of Charleston by mid morning, but the snow will continue in the West Virginia mountains across the night up until about mid day Sunday.

Predictor model output for mid morning Sunday

Road temperatures will be below freezing in the mountains much of the morning, so the roads will likely be slick to snow covered in those regions. For many other areas, the precipitation will be out of the region before the road temperature can drop to freezing or colder so road conditions should not be that bad.

Future road temperatures Sunday 6:00 a.m. showing where things could be icy

A small change in the movement of the system could mean a big difference in how much snow an area sees so be sure to keep up to date with our weather app which you can download right here for free.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.