Winter to start on a dry note with precipitation chances Christmas Eve

(WOWK) — Monday marked the last full day of Autumn, and the weather was dry, pleasant and daytime highs ended up right on the money with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday may look fairly uneventful weatherwise, but it marks the official arrival of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Winter arrives officially at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday

The December solstice brings the shortest day and longest night of the year for locations in the northern half of the globe, like the U.S., while the southern half of the globe is experiencing its longest day and shortest night. Therefore, all locations north of the equator see daylength shorter than 12 hours and all locations south see daylength longer than 12 hours. NASA BLOG

Winter starts on a relatively mild note, with highs Tuesday about 5 degrees above normal.

The next chance for appreciable rain happens on Friday which happens to be Christmas Eve.

Predictor model output for Friday evening, December 24, 2021

Right now the temperatures look to stay well above normal all through the Christmas weekend as well and even into next week.

