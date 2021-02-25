Winter weather advisories for the West Virginia high terrain start Friday

(WOWK) — A new round of snow for the West Virginia high mountain areas kicks in Friday afternoon and ends as a wintry mix before warming up, changing to rain on Saturday.

Winter weather advisory area from 1 p.m. Friday (2/26) until Saturday (2/27)

Friday night it appears there will be some snowfall that sticks on the grass to the east of the WOWK traditional TV viewing area. As much as 2 to 3 inches of snow could stick on the grass on the ridge tops. Winds can also gust to 35 mph.

Predictor model snowfall output for Friday night through Saturday morning – expect much of this to melt on roads

Eastern Nicholas County is in the winter weather advisory in the WOWK viewing area. Temperatures will be quite a bit different between the bulk of the viewing area and places to the east of Summersville on Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Predictor model temperature output for Friday afternoon 2/26/21

Temperatures should warm above the freezing point Saturday morning but then the focus shifts to more rounds of rain and the chance for streams and creeks to run high for the bulk of the weekend in these areas.

Predictor model output for rainfall over the weekend (as of Thursday night)

