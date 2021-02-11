Winter weather conditions along I-64 causes traffic nightmare for drivers

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thursday morning’s commute left a wintery mess for drivers who had to be out on the roads.

Especially for truck drivers on a deadline to make their deliveries.

Early Thursday morning, a tractor trailer slid into an embankment near Cross Lanes, narrowly missing a home. The driver was sent to the hospital and the interstate was closed for hours.

The crash had other truck drivers worried for their commute.

“If it’s necessary, I’ll pull this car over. I don’t haul no load that’s worth my life,” said Roy Lyles, a long time truck driver.

Even those taking a break from the winter weather in the travel plaza couldn’t catch a break.

“Got stuck here in the parking lot… spent the last 45 minutes trying to get out of a tight spot,” explained one truck driver.

Slick roads, black ice, and snow were why drivers were not advised to travel on Thursday unless necessary. The urgency to take it slow is something all truck drivers advise their peers, along with others on the road.

Curtis Williams, a truck driver from North Carolina, said he still gets nervous driving in winter weather conditions even after 12 years on the job.

“I was coming down from Ohio and it was pretty bad. Some of the roads are pretty bad and not scraped off… main thing is that you got to take your time,” he said.