Winter Weather Folklore: The new moon and snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are a multitude of winter weather folklore heard in our region that is said to help with forecasting winter weather.

Last week, we took a look at the woolly worm, which indicated that generally we’re looking at a harsher winter based on the amount of fully black worms that were sent to the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab.

This week, we’re taking a look at the following folklore:

The number of days past the New Moon we see the first snowflakes indicates how many times we will see snow this winter.

Our first official snowflakes fell in Charleston and Huntington November 1st.

The previous New Moon occurred on October 16th – meaning that the official first snowflakes fell sixteen days after the New Moon.

Therefore, according to this folklore, we are due for sixteen snows this season!

Time will tell if this holds up! We’ll be tracking it in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab for you!