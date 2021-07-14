Wonky weather has made us extra wet this summer compared to last year

(WOWK) – We’ve all been thinking that the weather this year has been a bit wonky. Just think about Memorial Day Weekend! We were wearing hoodies and talking about tailgating for football.

If you think it’s been a little wet this summer, you’re right! It’s wetter than last summer for sure. And to some degree, we’re wetter than we normally should be.

CHARLESTON:

Last year, at this point, we had 4.58 inches of rain since June 1st. This year we’ve had 11.19 inches. That’s 0.27 inches below normal from June 1st to July 14th. Since January 1st though, we’re roughly 3 inches below normal this year!

HUNTINGTON:

Last year, at this point, we had 3.22 inches of rain since June 1st. This year we’ve had 6.87 inches. That’s 4.99 inches above normal from June 1st to July 14th. Since January 1st though, we’re roughly 4 inches below normal this year!

So we’re collectively wetter in the last month and a half, even though we’re below normal across the region since January 1st.

Let’s look at the maps. The map below is a look at the last 30 days as compared to what we normally receive. So we’re anywhere from normal to up to 200% above normal over the last 30 days.

This next map shows the rain in the last 365 days. We’re either right at normal to about 150% above normal.

All of these maps and the stats show that yes, this has been an extra wet and wonky summer.