All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

WV weather station drops to -31 degrees, 6 degrees off state record low

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

TUCKER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weather station in West Virginia dropped to -31 degrees this morning, which is only six degrees off of the state record!

The weather station is DY007 and is located in a remote area at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

The station is maintained by students and faculty with Virginia Tech, along with a network of other mountain stations, including Mountain Lake, Mount Rogers and Blacksburg in Virginia and Bald Knob, Dolly Sods, Canaan Valley and Spruce Knob in West Virginia. View the full list here.

The state record low is -37, which was set in 1917 in Lewisburg – this station was only a few degrees off of that!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS