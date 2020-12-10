WVU vs. OU: Take 2 weather forecast

(WOWK) – After one Covid-19 related delay for the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers football squads, Saturday is “take 2” and the weather looks like it will cooperate overall.
The game kicks off at noon on Saturday at Puskar Stadium in Morgantown and the skies should be turning cloudy if not already overcast. Temperatures will be above normal in the 50s through the game.
Rain should be a few hours away at kickoff and showers could move over the field toward the end of the game or shortly thereafter. Overall conditions will be decent for this matchup especially for December.
The game will have a reduced capacity of fans capped at 25% and fans are asked to practice social distancing.
The game will have a reduced capacity of fans capped at 25% and fans are asked to practice social distancing.

If you're going to the game, take a poncho just in case the showers move in a little faster, stay safe and enjoy the game.
