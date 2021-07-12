Win tickets to see James Taylor live in Charleston!

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
Top Stories
Haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet? You can still get it!
Video
Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug
Ohio identifies 13 possible cases of voter fraud in 2020 election
Video
Grocery industry preparing for possible price increase due to variety of factors
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Area fair forecast hold classic summer conditions
Video
Top Stories
Plenty of storms over the next 3 days will develop every afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Events are back! Forecast info for outdoor activities and for beachgoers this weekend
Video
Big breaks between rounds of rain next few days
Video
Yes, there are SPACE LASERS, and they’re looking for hidden lakes
More rain for more of us Thursday
Video
Sports
High School Sports Scores
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Top Stories
Baseball All-Star Game becomes Greatest Sho on Earth
Top Stories
On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game
Three area players drafted to MLB
Video
Basketball player from Dayton commits to Marshall
Video
‘Herd That’ prepares for The Basketball Tournament
Video
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Events Around the Tri-State
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Win tickets to see James Taylor live in Charleston!
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Man drowns at local YMCA pool
Video
Haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet? You can still get it!
Video
Child tax credit payments going out this week. See how much you qualify for
Video
Massive invisible galactic structure discovered, by accident, with Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia
Video
Delegates respond to Joe Jeffries silence
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News