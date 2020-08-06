Fill The Bus School Supply Drive

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and thousands of local children need school supplies. Help WOWK 13 News “Fill the Bus,” and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.

The schools are looking for the following supplies:

  • Paper: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
  • Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
  • General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers
  • Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
  • Things you can never have too much of:  tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
  • Backpacks

You can drop off school supplies at any of the following locations:

CompanyLocation
EXP Realty6294 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705
CDI Engineering, Greylock Energy, and Vandalia Wealth Management500 Corporate Landing, Northgate Business Park, Charleston, WV 25311
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation178 Summers Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital3703 MacCorkle Avenue, Kanawha City, WV 25304
Sparks Family Orthodontics208 Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301
1014 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177
Pozega Wellness Center5324 MacCorkle Avenue, Suite C, Kanawha City, WV 25304
Summit Community Bank660 Central Avenue, Barboursville, WV 25504
620 Virginia Street, Charleston, WV 25301
999 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701
3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
2402 Mountaineer BLVD, South Charleston, WV, 25309
West Virginia Power Baseball601 Morris Street, Suite 201, Charleston, WV 25301
Montgomery General Hospital401 6th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136
Fast Signs5137 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309
Creative Kitchens1242 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701
3550 Teays Valley Road, Suite 8, Hurricane, WV 25526

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS