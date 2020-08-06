Fill The Bus School Supply Drive

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and thousands of local children need school supplies. Help WOWK 13 News “Fill the Bus,” and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.

The schools are looking for the following supplies:

Paper : lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards

: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards Pencils & Pens : blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers

: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers

dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers Classroom staples : stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator

: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator Things you can never have too much of : tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer Backpacks

You can drop off school supplies at any of the following locations: