Fill The Bus School Supply Drive

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and thousands of local children need school supplies. Help WOWK 13 News “Fill the Bus,” and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.
The schools are looking for the following supplies:
- Paper: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
- Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
- General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers
- Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
- Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
- Backpacks
You can drop off school supplies at any of the following locations:
|Company
|Location
|EXP Realty
|6294 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705
|CDI Engineering, Greylock Energy, and Vandalia Wealth Management
|500 Corporate Landing, Northgate Business Park, Charleston, WV 25311
|Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
|178 Summers Street, Charleston, WV 25301
|Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital
|3703 MacCorkle Avenue, Kanawha City, WV 25304
|Sparks Family Orthodontics
|208 Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301
|1014 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177
|Pozega Wellness Center
|5324 MacCorkle Avenue, Suite C, Kanawha City, WV 25304
|Summit Community Bank
|660 Central Avenue, Barboursville, WV 25504
|620 Virginia Street, Charleston, WV 25301
|999 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701
|3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
|2402 Mountaineer BLVD, South Charleston, WV, 25309
|West Virginia Power Baseball
|601 Morris Street, Suite 201, Charleston, WV 25301
|Montgomery General Hospital
|401 6th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136
|Fast Signs
|5137 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309
|Creative Kitchens
|1242 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701
|3550 Teays Valley Road, Suite 8, Hurricane, WV 25526