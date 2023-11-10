WOWK Toys for Tots 2023 Campaign

It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.

Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.

You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023: