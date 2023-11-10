WOWK Toys for Tots 2023 Campaign

Countdown to Thanksgiving
November 23 2023 12:00 am

It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.

Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.

All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.

You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:

Pugh Furniture
1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV  25301

WV International Yeager Airport
100 Airport Road
Charleston, WV  25311

Tractor Pros
703 Winfield Rd
St. Albans, WV  25177

Husson’s Pizza
2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV  25177

301 36th Street SE
Charleston, WV 25304

4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560

1008 Bridge Road
South Hills, WV 25314

822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313

4010 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309

4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV 25156

6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV 25320

335 Hal Greer Blvd
Huntington, WV 25701

Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313

Creative Kitchens
1242 Fifth Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

3550 Teays Valley Road, Suite #8
Hurricane, WV 25526

Prim Law Firm
3825 Teays Valley Road #200
Hurricane, WV 25526

Summit Community Bank
660 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504

400 Washington Street East, Suite 100
Charleston, WV 25301

999 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

2402 Mountaineer Blvd
Charleston, WV 25309

3754 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526

WV Adult Education
Boone County Adult Education
333 1st Street
Madison, WV 25130

Lincoln County Adult Education
353 Walnut Street, Suite 1
Hamlin, WV 25523

Clay Adult Education Learning Center
4208 Wallback Road
Wallback, WV 25285

Catholic Charities Adult Education: Huntington
2015 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704

Putnam County Adult Learning Center
12056 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25070

Kanawha County Adult Ed & ESL
500 Leon Sullivan Way
Charleston, WV 25301

Family Learning Center Adult Education
59 Freinds-R-Fun Drive
Summersville, WV 26651

Logan County Adult Education: Southern WV Community & Technical College
2900 Dempsey Branch Road
Mt. Gay, WV 25637

HGG Health
221 4th Avenue
St. Albans, WV 25177

4540 US RT 60
Huntington, WV 25702

20 Medical Heights Plaza
Louisa, KY 41230

Hardman’s
109 Main Street
Spencer, WV 25276

810 Charleston Road
Ripley, WV 25271

558 S Calhoun Highway
Grantsville, WV 26147

100 W. Main Street
Glenville, WV 26351

1300 Webster Road
Summersville, WV 26651

3103 Elizabeth Pike
Mineral Wells, WV 26150

Fruth Pharmacy
2501 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550

125 Seventh Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701

2991 St Route 160
Gallipolis, OH 45631

120 West Second Street
Wellston, OH 45692

1347 Hillview Drive
Milton, WV 25541

706 West Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769

101 21st Street
Nitro, WV 25143

259 State Street
Proctorville, OH 45669

8972 United Lane
Athens, OH 45701

3109 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526

425 Camden Road
Huntington, WV 25704

1419 US Route 60
Huntington, WV 25705

3504 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25213

864 Oakwood Road
Charleston, WV 25314

1401 Washington Blvd
Belpre, OH 45714

101 James Road
Waverly, OH 45690

1506 Elizabeth Pike
Mineral Wells, WV 26150

218 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276

509 South Church Street
Ripley, WV 25271

501 Roosevelt Blvd
Eleanor, WV 25070

204 2nd Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631

4539 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560

701 Lee Street East
Charleston, WV 25301

1848 State Route 141
Ironton, OH 45638

4541 5th Avenue Road
Huntington, WV 25701

Alford Foundation & Crawl Space Repair
6316 MacCorkle Ave SW
St. Albans, WV 25177

Boone Memorial Health
701 Madison Avenue
Madison, WV 25130

Ashland Community & Technical College
1400 College Drive
Ashland, KY 41101

GC Services powered by InteLogix
4220A Terrace Ave
Huntington, WV 25705

Stephens Auto
104 Stephens Drive
Danville, WV 25053

Family Care
515 Main Street
Madison, WV 25130

2 Chateau Grove Lane
Barboursville, WV 25504

5161 Washington St. W.
Cross Lanes, WV 25313

9709 MacCorkle Ave
Marmet, WV 25315

12 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177

4513 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309

800 Pennsylvania Avenue
Charleston, WV 25302

100 Florida Street
Charleston, WV 25302

108 Washington St W
Suite 201
Charleston, WV 25302

116 Hills Plaza
Charleston, WV 25387

1830 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suite 402
Charleston, WV 25302

1220 Lee Street
Suite 201
Charleston, WV 25301

503 Roosevelt Blvd
Eleanor, WV 25301

3911 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526

97 Great Teays Road
Suite 6
Scott Depot, WV 25560

