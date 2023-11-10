WOWK Toys for Tots 2023 Campaign

It’s that time of year again! WOWK 13 News is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots.
Throughout the tri-state, local businesses and organizations are opening their doors to generous community members looking to donate toys for children in need this year. Just stop by any of our drop-off locations with a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation.
All donations will go directly to children in need in our area and this year, more than ever, local non-profits are seeing more and more families reaching out for support.
You can drop off your items for Toys for Tots at any of the following locations through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023:
Pugh Furniture
1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301
WV International Yeager Airport
100 Airport Road
Charleston, WV 25311
Tractor Pros
703 Winfield Rd
St. Albans, WV 25177
Husson’s Pizza
2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177
301 36th Street SE
Charleston, WV 25304
4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560
1008 Bridge Road
South Hills, WV 25314
822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
4010 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309
4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV 25156
6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV 25320
335 Hal Greer Blvd
Huntington, WV 25701
Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Creative Kitchens
1242 Fifth Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
3550 Teays Valley Road, Suite #8
Hurricane, WV 25526
Prim Law Firm
3825 Teays Valley Road #200
Hurricane, WV 25526
Summit Community Bank
660 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
400 Washington Street East, Suite 100
Charleston, WV 25301
999 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
2402 Mountaineer Blvd
Charleston, WV 25309
3754 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526
WV Adult Education
Boone County Adult Education
333 1st Street
Madison, WV 25130
Lincoln County Adult Education
353 Walnut Street, Suite 1
Hamlin, WV 25523
Clay Adult Education Learning Center
4208 Wallback Road
Wallback, WV 25285
Catholic Charities Adult Education: Huntington
2015 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Putnam County Adult Learning Center
12056 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25070
Kanawha County Adult Ed & ESL
500 Leon Sullivan Way
Charleston, WV 25301
Family Learning Center Adult Education
59 Freinds-R-Fun Drive
Summersville, WV 26651
Logan County Adult Education: Southern WV Community & Technical College
2900 Dempsey Branch Road
Mt. Gay, WV 25637
HGG Health
221 4th Avenue
St. Albans, WV 25177
4540 US RT 60
Huntington, WV 25702
20 Medical Heights Plaza
Louisa, KY 41230
Hardman’s
109 Main Street
Spencer, WV 25276
810 Charleston Road
Ripley, WV 25271
558 S Calhoun Highway
Grantsville, WV 26147
100 W. Main Street
Glenville, WV 26351
1300 Webster Road
Summersville, WV 26651
3103 Elizabeth Pike
Mineral Wells, WV 26150
Fruth Pharmacy
2501 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
125 Seventh Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
2991 St Route 160
Gallipolis, OH 45631
120 West Second Street
Wellston, OH 45692
1347 Hillview Drive
Milton, WV 25541
706 West Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
101 21st Street
Nitro, WV 25143
259 State Street
Proctorville, OH 45669
8972 United Lane
Athens, OH 45701
3109 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526
425 Camden Road
Huntington, WV 25704
1419 US Route 60
Huntington, WV 25705
3504 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25213
864 Oakwood Road
Charleston, WV 25314
1401 Washington Blvd
Belpre, OH 45714
101 James Road
Waverly, OH 45690
1506 Elizabeth Pike
Mineral Wells, WV 26150
218 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
509 South Church Street
Ripley, WV 25271
501 Roosevelt Blvd
Eleanor, WV 25070
204 2nd Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
4539 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV 25560
701 Lee Street East
Charleston, WV 25301
1848 State Route 141
Ironton, OH 45638
4541 5th Avenue Road
Huntington, WV 25701
Alford Foundation & Crawl Space Repair
6316 MacCorkle Ave SW
St. Albans, WV 25177
Boone Memorial Health
701 Madison Avenue
Madison, WV 25130
Ashland Community & Technical College
1400 College Drive
Ashland, KY 41101
GC Services powered by InteLogix
4220A Terrace Ave
Huntington, WV 25705
Stephens Auto
104 Stephens Drive
Danville, WV 25053
Family Care
515 Main Street
Madison, WV 25130
2 Chateau Grove Lane
Barboursville, WV 25504
5161 Washington St. W.
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
9709 MacCorkle Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
12 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV 25177
4513 MacCorkle Ave SW
South Charleston, WV 25309
800 Pennsylvania Avenue
Charleston, WV 25302
100 Florida Street
Charleston, WV 25302
108 Washington St W
Suite 201
Charleston, WV 25302
116 Hills Plaza
Charleston, WV 25387
1830 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suite 402
Charleston, WV 25302
1220 Lee Street
Suite 201
Charleston, WV 25301
503 Roosevelt Blvd
Eleanor, WV 25301
3911 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526
97 Great Teays Road
Suite 6
Scott Depot, WV 25560