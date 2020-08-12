SPECIAL REPORT: ‘All Together Now’

(WOWK) — West Virginia Tonight award winning anchor Mark Curtis will discuss race relations in the Mountain State.

Without everyone working together, we won’t see effective change. But what started this conversation?

Religious leaders have played a key role in civil rights for decades in this country. Rev. Darrel Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling, Rev. D.D. Meighan from First Presbyterian Church in Fairmont and Pastor Damon Hamby from the Mt. Vernon Church of Lanark in Beckley.

Let’s continue our discussion about race in the Capitol City with Rev. Matthew Watts, Pastor of “Grace Bible Church” in Charleston along with Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

But some good news, the whole debate over race relations has already brought about some changes. Some notable ones including at Marshall University where its board of governors voted unanimously to remove the name “Jenkins Hall.”

Also, Bethany College announced it will remove “Robert C. Byrd” from its health center.

